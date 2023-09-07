Vivek Ramaswamy: If elected, Indian-American GOP presidential candidate will pardon all peaceful January 6 protesters1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:27 AM IST
Indian-American GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, if elected, plans to pardon peaceful protesters involved in the Capitol riot.
Vivek Ramaswamy has pledged to pardon peaceful protesters arrested for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot. This commitment was announced after the 38-year-old Indian-American Republican presidential candidate gained public attention for criticising the US Justice Department at a Republican primary presidential debate in August.