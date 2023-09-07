Vivek Ramaswamy has pledged to pardon peaceful protesters arrested for their involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot. This commitment was announced after the 38-year-old Indian-American Republican presidential candidate gained public attention for criticising the US Justice Department at a Republican primary presidential debate in August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramaswamy argues that the American justice system is biased. He claims that those involved in Antifa and BLM protests are treated leniently, while peaceful protesters from January 6 remain in jail without bail. This, he says, tarnishes the foundational principles of the American legal system.

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy says 'deeply aligned on policies' with Donald Trump: 'would take his agenda forward' Ramaswamy noted that, if elected in 2024, he would ensure the end of what he calls the "weaponisation" of police power in America. He stressed that every Republican candidate needs to be clear on such pressing issues. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the likelihood of becoming the party's nominee for the 2024 US elections, Ramaswamy stated that he would support Donald Trump if the former president secured the nomination.

Ramaswamy has expressed his intention to pardon Trump, who is currently facing various legal hurdles. He believes this action would contribute to uniting the country. However, he stated this is not the most crucial aspect of his presidential agenda, PTI reported.

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy claims he will pardon Donald Trump, says ‘Don’t wan't to see US becoming…' The January 6 event saw an unprecedented storming of the US Capitol by a mob of more than 2,000 people. The riot occurred while lawmakers were certifying President Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump in the 2020 election. The incident has led to the most extensive police investigation in US history, with hundreds being accused of criminal offences. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramaswamy's support rate Ramaswamy's rival in the Republican primary includes Nikki Haley, another politician of Indian-American heritage and the former Governor of South Carolina. According to a Trump Campaign opinion poll, Ramaswamy, with a 15% support rate, is currently trailing behind Trump, who has garnered 68% support. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stands in the third position at 13%.

(With PTI inputs)