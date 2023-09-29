Vivek Ramaswamy vows to end ‘birthright citizenship’ for immigrants

Vivek Ramaswamy plans to end birthright citizenship in the US if he becomes President, similar to Trump's proposal.

In another bombshell statement, Vivek Ramaswamy said that he would work towards ending birthright citizenship in the US if he becomes the President. A similar proposal was suggested by former President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign of 2015.

Univision host Ilia Calderón asked the Republican presidential candidate “what legal premise" he would use to expel undocumented immigrants and their American-born children from the country.

To this, Ramaswamy responded saying his opponents onstage "are on the right side of this issue" by supporting the militarization of the southern border, defunding "sanctuary cities," and an end to foreign aid to Mexico and Central America, but the candidate said he would go a "step further" by ending "birthright citizenship for the kids of illegal immigrants in this country."

“The 14th Amendment — which guarantees birthright citizenship to most people born in the United States — says “all persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the laws and jurisdiction thereof, are citizens," he said, as quoted by The Washington Post.

“The children of undocumented immigrants born in the United States should not be granted citizenship, because their parents broke of law to be in the country."

"As the father of two sons, it is hard for me to look them in the eye and say, 'You have to follow the law,' when our own government fails to follow its own laws," The Post quoted Ramaswamy as saying.

Notably, birthright citizenship is a common target of Republican candidates on the campaign trail. In 2015, Trump proposed that Congress should end birthright citizenship for children born to undocumented immigrants in the United States.

In 2018, Donald Trump said he planned to issue an executive order that would end the automatic grant of citizenship to those born in this country to noncitizens, however, that order never came to fruition, the Washington post reported.

(With agency inputs)

