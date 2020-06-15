The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday asked the Andhra Pradesh (AP) High Court to give its decision by the end of next week on the pending pleas filed by LG Polymers seeking access to the sealed Visakhapatnam chemical plant, where a toxic gas leak incident claiming a dozen lives took place on 7 May.

The three judge SC bench headed by Justice UU Lalit requested the Andhra Pradesh High Court to expeditiously hear the plea, preferably by the end of this week.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing LG Polymers, and challenging the AP High Court’s order to seathe plant, argued that the court has still not taken up the matter even as numerous committees have been appointed to monitor the issue.

The AP High Court had ordered sealing of the plant and barred entry of all except committees appointed by the state government.

“We say nothing about the merits of the case. We pass interim directions viz. NGT’s order, restraining the disbursal of ₹50 crores for 10 days as Mr. Rohatgi has submitted that the petitioner shall challenge the main order," the bench said. On 8 May, NGT took suo moto cognizance of the incident and imposed an interim penalty of ₹50 crore on LG Polymers.

“The collector had no reason to disallow entry of two personnel just because they were lawyers, even though the top court had directed the entry of 30 personnel into the plant," Rohatgi added. He also submitted that it shall move the Andhra Pradesh High Court for the release of the passports of their Directors currently deposited with authorities.

The SC on 26 May as an “interim measure" allowed 30 employees of LG Polymers India Pvt Ltd restricted access to the Visakhapatnam chemical plant to undertake safety works.

The Apex court has adjourned the case for two weeks.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated