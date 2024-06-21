A recent video shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un driving a Russian-built Aurus Limousine. This attempt to show the connection between Russia and North Korea has gone viral on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Putin recently visited North Korea for the first time since 2000 to sign a treaty, that is crucial to both nations. The pact promises that both nations will provide immediate military support if either of them is attacked.

The video shows Putin driving Kim Jong Un through a park in the Russian presidential vehicle, an armoured limousine, while both leaders have a seemingly pleasant conversation and are seen laughing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After exiting the car, they continued walking shoulder-to-shoulder on a footpath surrounded by greenery.

Putin allegedly gifted Kim Jong Un the vehicle they can be seen driving. It has been reported that Putin had gifted Kim the same vehicle in February, meaning Kim now has two vehicles of the same kind. The car is the Aurus Senat with a retro style based on the ZIL Limousine of the Soviet era. Putin also showed Kim the vehicle when he visited Russia last September.

Kim Jong Un is known to be an automobile enthusiast and has been seen in many luxury cars, even though the UN Security Council has banned the export of luxury goods to North Korea. His collection includes a Maybach Limousine, a Lexus sports car, a Rolls Royce Phantom, various Mercedes, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kim did not allow Putin to go home empty-handed, either. He gifted Putin two Pungsan dogs, a hunting breed native to North Korea. A government broadcast on Thursday on Korean Central Television showed the two leaders having a chat with the pair of dogs tied in front of them. They also tended to and fed a horse, bonding over a shared passion for animals.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!