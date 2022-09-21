Putin orders draft of reservists for war in Ukraine, threatens nuclear response8 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 05:12 PM IST
President makes announcement amid faltering Russian offensive, Ukrainian advances in northeast
MOSCOW : In an escalation of the war in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the threat of a nuclear response in the conflict and ordered reservists to mobilize, as Moscow seeks to buttress its army’s flagging manpower and regain the offensive following stinging losses on the battlefield.