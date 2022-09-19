Vladimir Putin’s energy war with Europe seems to falter6 min read . Updated: 19 Sep 2022, 05:33 PM IST
Russia curbed natural-gas supplies to undermine European support for Ukraine, but the economic strategy is struggling
Vladimir Putin’s economic campaign to force European governments to abandon support for Ukraine by sharply curbing their natural-gas supplies looks to be faltering as gas prices fall, Russian government finances deteriorate and the continent sets plans to ease the pressure on households and businesses.