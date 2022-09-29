Putin to sign decree annexing Ukrainian regions on Friday

In eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, Ukraine’s armed forces continued to gain new ground even as Russia began to pour some of the first batches of newly mobilized troops to the front line. In the Kharkiv region, most of which was liberated in a lightning offensive two weeks ago, Ukrainian forces expanded their foothold east of the Oskil River, along which Russia had hoped to stabilize the front line. After securing remaining parts of the city of Kupyansk east of the river, Ukrainian forces took the town of Kovsharivka, mopping up remaining urban pockets still under Russian control, military officials said.