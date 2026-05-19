Vladimir Putin visits Beijing with ‘very serious expectations’, soon after Donald Trump leaves China: What’s cooking?

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Beijing on the evening of 19 May. His official purpose is to commemorate the 2001 Treaty of Good-Neighbourliness and Friendly Cooperation. The treaty marks its 25th anniversary this year. The Xi-Putin summit is likely to be held tomorrow morning.

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Analysts say the timing of the visit carries deeper significance. Putin's visit was announced just one day after US President Donald Trump left China. Trump had held his own summit with Xi the previous week.

While Trump touted broad trade deals, significant progress on key issues remained elusive. Taiwan and the US-Israel war on Iran remain deeply contentious between Washington and Beijing.

Also Read | Indian staffer killed, three others injured in drone attack in Moscow

This suits Putin well, analysts say. He arrives confident that China has no plans to sideline its relationship with Russia. For Beijing, the back-to-back visits demonstrate growing diplomatic leverage. China is positioning itself as a central player engaging rival powers on its own terms.

Still, no major breakthroughs are expected from Putin's visit. Marina Miron of King's College London told Al Jazeera the visit would deepen bilateral ties. Economic cooperation, business and military technology exchange are the expected areas of focus.

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“China is trying to position itself as a mediator, as a kind of neutral player — without any sort of adversaries,” Miron told the publication.

Both sides are also expected to advance joint energy projects. China seeks discounted Russian energy. Russia depends on Chinese dual-use technologies, particularly for drone production.

Also Read | Putin to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing next week, says Kremlin

However, analysts agree that Putin needs this meeting more than Xi does.

“Putin needs this more than Xi. Russia is now the junior, dependent partner, following Putin’s disastrous war in Ukraine. Putin might be looking for increased military support from China,” Timothy Ash of Chatham House told Al Jazeera

Senior Russia analyst Oleg Ignatov of Crisis Group offered a more nuanced view. He thinks the relationship is strategic but not a military alliance. Both countries are united by a shared vision of a multipolar world. They oppose dominant powers dictating terms to other nations, Ignatov told the publication.

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Putin has called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “long-time good friend”. He has also said that China-Russia ties had reached an “unprecedented level”, according to the South China Morning Post.

What’s on Agenda? This marks the Russian president’s 25th official visit to China. Putin received a formal red-carpet reception at the airport.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi greeted him with a warm handshake, the South China Morning Post reported. A military guard of honour stood to attention during the welcome. Teenagers waved Chinese and Russian flags to mark the occasion.

Vladimir Putin will stay at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, the traditional venue for foreign leaders, according to SCMP. Trump, by contrast, stayed at the Five Seasons Hotel during his visit.

His official itinerary begins on 20 May with a welcoming ceremony at Tiananmen Square. A formal meeting with President Xi will follow. The two leaders will also hold an informal tea session for in-depth discussions.

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Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has described the Russia-China relationship as a "particularly privileged and strategic partnership". Moscow has "very serious expectations" for this visit, Peskov said.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.