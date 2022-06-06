Zelensky visits eastern front as Ukraine tries to beat back Russian advance

While Mr. Zelensky was visiting Donbas, the flow of military equipment from the West has continued to accelerate. On Monday morning, the U.K. promised to send long-range missiles to Kyiv for the first time; the U.S. said last week it would send a guided-rocket system capable of striking targets as far as 48 miles away. Spain is preparing to send Leopard tanks, according to Spanish media. Germany has been negotiating with Greece to transfer armored vehicles to Kyiv. Ukrainian leaders hope the increased firepower will help them push the Russians back.

