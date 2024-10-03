‘What is vote jihad? People like Fadnavis want to break nation again?’ Sanjay Raut criticises Maha Dy CM for his remark

Shiv Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut hits out at Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis remark: ‘What is Vote Jihad? Do people like him want to break…’

Livemint
Published3 Oct 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has criticised Devendra Fadnavis for his 'vote jihad' remark.
Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has criticised Devendra Fadnavis for his ’vote jihad’ remark.(PTI)

Shiv Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut hits out at Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis's remark: ‘What is Vote Jihad? Do people like him…’

“What is vote jihad? Citizens of this country are Muslims, Jains, Hindus, Parsis, if they vote for you (BJP) then it is okay... Why did you (BJP) bring the Triple Talaq law for Muslim women? We came to know that people from Gujarat vote for BJP in Maharashtra...People from other sections of the society also vote for them...Do people like Devendra Fadnavis want to break this country again?” ANI quoted Raut as saying.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Oct 2024, 11:11 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNews‘What is vote jihad? People like Fadnavis want to break nation again?’ Sanjay Raut criticises Maha Dy CM for his remark

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    HDFC Bank share price

    1,699.85
    12:44 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -26.3 (-1.52%)

    Reliance Industries share price

    2,853.00
    12:45 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -76.8 (-2.62%)

    Tata Steel share price

    167.75
    12:45 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    0.75 (0.45%)

    Tata Motors share price

    933.85
    12:45 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    -31.5 (-3.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Angel Broking share price

    2,762.00
    12:35 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    161.95 (6.23%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,255.75
    12:35 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    65.3 (5.49%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    362.75
    12:35 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    18.5 (5.37%)

    Just Dial share price

    1,220.80
    12:35 PM | 3 OCT 2024
    56 (4.81%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,475.00560.00
      Chennai
      77,481.00560.00
      Delhi
      77,633.00560.00
      Kolkata
      77,485.00560.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.