Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘What is vote jihad? People like Fadnavis want to break nation again?’ Sanjay Raut criticises Maha Dy CM for his remark

‘What is vote jihad? People like Fadnavis want to break nation again?’ Sanjay Raut criticises Maha Dy CM for his remark

Livemint

Shiv Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut hits out at Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis remark: ‘What is Vote Jihad? Do people like him want to break…’

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut has criticised Devendra Fadnavis for his 'vote jihad' remark.

Shiv Sena UBT's Sanjay Raut hits out at Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis's remark: ‘What is Vote Jihad? Do people like him…’

“What is vote jihad? Citizens of this country are Muslims, Jains, Hindus, Parsis, if they vote for you (BJP) then it is okay... Why did you (BJP) bring the Triple Talaq law for Muslim women? We came to know that people from Gujarat vote for BJP in Maharashtra...People from other sections of the society also vote for them...Do people like Devendra Fadnavis want to break this country again?" ANI quoted Raut as saying.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

