Wage gains ease as more Americans join the labor force4 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2022, 06:53 PM IST
Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose 0.3% in August, and faster for the sector that includes book publishers and movie makers
Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose 0.3% in August, and faster for the sector that includes book publishers and movie makers
Monthly wage growth for U.S. workers eased in August to its slowest pace in half a year as more people sought work and hiring lost some steam.