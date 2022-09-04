Wage gains ease as more Americans join the labor force
Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose 0.3% in August, and faster for the sector that includes book publishers and movie makers
Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose 0.3% in August, and faster for the sector that includes book publishers and movie makers
Monthly wage growth for U.S. workers eased in August to its slowest pace in half a year as more people sought work and hiring lost some steam.
Monthly wage growth for U.S. workers eased in August to its slowest pace in half a year as more people sought work and hiring lost some steam.
Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose by 10 cents, or 0.3%, to $32.36 in August from July, the Labor Department reported Friday.
Average hourly earnings for private-sector workers rose by 10 cents, or 0.3%, to $32.36 in August from July, the Labor Department reported Friday.
The number of people in the labor force—defined as those holding or seeking jobs—reached its highest level since U.S. records began in 1948 at a seasonally adjusted 164.7 million last month, up 0.5% from July. The share of adults working or seeking a job rose to 62.4% in August from 62.1% in July.
Brad Hershbein, an economist at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, said high inflation is eating into the wage gains workers have seen over the past two years.
“The labor market will eventually cool. It may be cooling already," he said. “At best, wages after inflation are holding even."
Friday’s report showed the labor market remained strong—with unemployment low and job growth robust—leaving Federal Reserve officials likely to raise interest rates by either 0.5 or 0.75 percentage point later this month to fight high inflation by slowing economic activity. Among their concerns is that still robust job growth and rising wages will boost consumer spending, helping fuel inflation.
U.S. stock indexes initially rose Friday morning following the release of the report, with traders and analysts viewing it as a sign inflation pressures might be weakening. However, in afternoon trading, the major indexes turned negative after Russian energy company Gazprom PJSC said its Nord Stream natural-gas pipeline to Germany would remain shut down until further notice.
“What investors are hoping for is a bit of softening in the labor market that allows the Fed to ease up a bit on the rate hiking front," wrote Tim Holland, chief investment officer of Orion Advisor Solutions, referring to the employment data. “The downshift in new jobs added in August vs July and a slight moderation in wage gains could be the start of that trend."
Wages rose a bit more quickly in August from July for employees of service providers—which include retailing, travel, financial activities, health and education—than those of makers of goods such as houses, trucks and clothing.
Of the Labor Department’s broad industry categories, the information sector—which includes book publishers, movie makers and data processors—saw the strongest monthly growth in average hourly earnings in August, at 1.2%.
Employees of businesses in the category of leisure and hospitality—which includes hotels, restaurants and theaters—saw their average earnings rise 0.5% to $20.30 an hour as Americans vacationed and dined out in August. Their pay rates have grown 21% since the end of 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic hit the U.S. economy; that compares with the 14% increase seen for all private workers.
Employers in leisure and hospitality have struggled with widespread staffing shortages for months, and reported that they had 1.5 million open positions in July, the latest month available, according to the Labor Department.
The Transportation Security Administration said it conducted more than 67 million security screenings at airports and other travel facilities in August, an 18.7% increase from that month in 2021.
The financial activities sector—which includes bankers, and real-estate agents—posted 0.5% growth.
One area of weak wage growth in services was retailing, where hourly pay grew 0.1% in August from July. That comes as several major retailers have said they have a glut of unsold goods, prompting widespread discounting.
Manufacturing wages plateaued, remaining the same in August as in July.
On an annual basis, average hourly wages rose 5.2% in August from a year before, a rapid pace. But prices for many goods and services remained much higher this summer than last. Consumer prices rose 8.5% in the 12 months through July, the last month for which inflation data are available, according to the Labor Department.
Stephen DeMarco, a tax auditor in California, said salary increases for him and his wife haven’t made up for higher prices. He has been cutting back on purchases of new clothes and shopping at more affordable places like Walmart and dollar stores.
“We used to do bacon and eggs everyday," he said. “We told the kids oatmeal is your friend. My wife calls me a meat-and-potatoes guy but we don’t do much meat anymore."
The strong job market and inflation have encouraged more younger people to find jobs and enter the workforce. There were 6.4 million people aged 16 to 19 in the labor force in August, the highest level in a decade.
Clint Jessen, the owner of Jessen Wheat Co., relied on the high-school friends of his son to operate tractors and do other tasks at his organic grain elevator and farm in Pine Bluffs, Wyo., this summer. Mr. Jessen said the students were looking for extra spending money during their summer breaks and they start at around $13 an hour. Other older workers have been pulled away from farm work and into higher-paying warehouse jobs in nearby Cheyenne, Wyo., he said.
“It’s fairly easy at this point of time to be able to grab some high school kids who would otherwise be hanging out playing videogames," he said.