'Who is Azad, who is Ghulam, time will tell': Omar Abdullah on Ghulam Nabi Azad's 'night meeting with Modi, Shah' claim
Retaliating on Ghulam Nabi Azad's claim that the Abdullahs met PM Modi and Amit Shah at night, Omar Abdullah mentioned the time when Azad was left isolated by everyone and it was Farooq Abdullah's govt that offered him a Rajya Sabha seat.
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday rejected the claims of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad about his late-night meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
Earlier in the day, Ghulam Nabi Azad had claimed that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah held secret meetings with PM Modi and Shah, reported India Today.
He also accused Abdullah and his son of having double standards, as they "say one thing in Srinagar, another in Jammu, and something else in Delhi".
However, in another interview, Azad clarified that he never claimed that Farooq Abdullah met PM Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah at night, reported ANI. At that time, he said that his statement was based on information from sources.
“I never claimed that he (Farooq Abdullah) met him (PM Modi). I said that through sources in Delhi, it has come to be known that he tries to meet central leadership that too only at night. I never said that he met or got an appointment," ANI quoted Ghulam Nabi Azad.
