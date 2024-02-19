National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Monday rejected the claims of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad about his late-night meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

While commenting on Azad's statement, Farooq Abdullah said, “If I have to meet PM Modi or Union Home Minister Amit Shah, I will meet them during the day, why should I meet them at night?" Hitting back at the DPAP leader, Farooq Abdullah claimed that he offered him a Rajya Sabha seat at a time when no one wanted him. Resonating his father's words, Omar Abdullah said, “Wah bhai wah Ghulam Nabi Azad, so much bile today. Where is the Ghulam that was begging us for Rajya Sabha seats in J&K as recently as 2015? “Abdullahs knew about 370" yet we were detained for more than 8 months including under PSA & you were free, the only ex-CM in J&K free after 5th Aug. “Abdullahs meet secretly" yet my father is the one thrown out of his Govt house when he wasn’t MP & you are allowed to keep your ministerial bungalow? Let’s not forget the Padma award for which you agreed to leave Congress & help the BJP in Chenab valley. Who is azad & who is ghulam, time will tell & people will decide." “When no one wanted to give him a Rajya Sabha seat, I was the one who gave him a Rajya Sabha seat, but today he is saying all this. He should tell the names of his agents who are sitting at the residence of the PM and Union Home Minister. He should tell people so that they can understand the truth," Farooq Abdullah told ANI on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Ghulam Nabi Azad had claimed that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah held secret meetings with PM Modi and Shah, reported India Today.

He also accused Abdullah and his son of having double standards, as they "say one thing in Srinagar, another in Jammu, and something else in Delhi".

However, in another interview, Azad clarified that he never claimed that Farooq Abdullah met PM Modi or Home Minister Amit Shah at night, reported ANI. At that time, he said that his statement was based on information from sources.

“I never claimed that he (Farooq Abdullah) met him (PM Modi). I said that through sources in Delhi, it has come to be known that he tries to meet central leadership that too only at night. I never said that he met or got an appointment," ANI quoted Ghulam Nabi Azad.

