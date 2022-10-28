Want power? Stop saying ‘sorry’ so much

I tried, in the course of reporting this column, to cut back on my apologies. Mostly I failed, catching myself exclaiming sorry! when dialing in three minutes late for a call. A person I contacted for this piece apologized for only being available one of the days I suggested we chat, not the other. I flashed back to a clip of Taylor Swift, in which she apologizes for “getting on her soapbox" about misogyny, then quickly catches herself.