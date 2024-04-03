In a direct jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, said that he want Rahul Gandhi to campaign in his state as this will benefit BJP

In a direct jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his desire for the Congress leader to campaign in the state for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s benefit.

"I want Rahul Gandhi to come to Assam and campaign. This will benefit the BJP and hundreds of Congressmen will leave the party," said Assam CM and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma in Silchar.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma campaigned for Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Assam's Karimganj and Silchar on Wednesday. During the campaign, he targeted the Waynad MP and claimed that the remaining members of Congress would also join the BJP if he came to the state for campaigning.

BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been at loggerheads even during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, where the two leaders traded insults on several occasions. Mentioning Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra which passed through Assam as well, CM Sarma said, “'If he comes again, I will not have to make any effort and many more will join us."

'Congress like an old note' Continuing his attack against the Congress, Himanta Biswa Sarma compared Congress with an old note and declared the grand old party of “no use".

"Congress is like an old note now which is of no use and there can be no comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi," he said at a public rally in Silchar.

In another attack at the party, he claimed that Congress headquarters in Guwahati always wore a deserted look with no one at the party office. He said that visiting Rajiv Bhavan in Guwahati will leave people "surprised as nobody there and it appears that there is a curfew, a self-imposed curfew''.

During the rally, Himanta Sarma claimed that the people of the entire country are with PM Modi and asserted that people will “ensure the win of the BJP candidates from Barak Valley as everybody wants Modi to become PM for the third successive term."

He also expressed his confidence that "India will become a Vishwaguru" if Narendra Modi returns as Prime Minister of India again.

