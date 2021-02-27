He said he has already spoken to Congress and will hold talks with the AIUDF later in the day to formalise the alliance.
Yadav said apart from the Congress and AIUDF, the RJD is in touch with other smaller parties.
"There are around five per cent Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. We have a considerable number of such people in 11 seats, but we will contest only where chances of winning are high," Yadav said.
The senior RJD leader also said he would travel to other poll-bound states, including West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry to campaign against the BJP and its allies.
Elections in three phases
The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.