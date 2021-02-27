Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav announced on Saturday that his party will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly election in alliance with "like-minded" parties.

Speaking about the same, Yadav said: "Our party used to be a national party, now we want to expand it. We are talking to like-minded parties.

He said he has already spoken to Congress and will hold talks with the AIUDF later in the day to formalise the alliance.

Yadav said apart from the Congress and AIUDF, the RJD is in touch with other smaller parties.

"There are around five per cent Hindi-speaking people from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha and Chhattisgarh. We have a considerable number of such people in 11 seats, but we will contest only where chances of winning are high," Yadav said.

The senior RJD leader also said he would travel to other poll-bound states, including West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry to campaign against the BJP and its allies.

Elections in three phases

The Election Commission on Friday announced the schedule for assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal and Puducherry.

The terms of legislative assemblies of four states -- Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and West Bengal -- are coming to an end in May and June.

Dates in Assam

1st phase: 47 constituencies in 12 districts. Date of poll: 27 March, 2021

2nd phase: 39 constituencies in 13 districts. Date of polling: 1 April, 2021

3rd phase: 40 constituencies in 12 districts. Date of Poll: 6 April, 2021

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via