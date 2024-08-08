‘Draconian, enemy of Muslims’: Opposition vs BJP over Waqf Amendment Bill | Who said what in Lok Sabha

The Opposition party on Thursday protested as the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was tabled in the Lok Sabha. As the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Congress MP KC Venugopal, who had previously submitted a notice to oppose the Bill, accused the government of infringing on religious freedoms and undermining the federal system, triggering a strong uproar from the NDA MPs.

Congress MP KC Venugopal denounced the bill as "draconian" and an “attack on the Constitution,” adding, “this is a draconian law and a fundamental attack on the Constitution,” Venugopal said.

He said people taught the BJP a lesson for its divisive politics but it was continuing with the same, keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in states such as Haryana and Maharashtra.

Congress MP KC Venugopal added, “We are Hindus but at the same time, we respect the faith of other religions. This bill is specialized for the Maharashtra, Haryana elections. You do not understand that last time the people of India clearly taught you a lesson. This is an attack on the federal system.”

Opposing its introduction, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay said, “the bill was divisive, anti-constitutional and anti-federalism”.

‘YOU ARE AN ENEMY OF MUSLIMS’: ASADUDDIN OWAISI AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi said that this bill violates the principles of Articles 14, 15 and 25 of the Constitution.

“This bill is both discriminatory and arbitrary...By bringing this bill, you (the Central govt) are doing the work of dividing the nation not uniting it. This bill is an evidence of the fact that you are an enemy of the Muslims,” Owaisi said.

DMK MP Kanimozhi while opposing the Bill's introduction, said that this is against the Constitution, a religious minority and federalism. “It shuns justice in every possible way,” Kanimozhi added.

NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha said, “I request the govt to either withdraw this Bill completely or send it to a standing committee...Please do not push agendas without consultations.”

The amendment Bill proposes significant changes to the Wakf Act of 1995. It includes provisions to ensure representation for Muslim women and non-Muslims in Waqf boards.

RSP MP NK Premachandran in Lok Sabha slammed the Centre and said, “You are totally disempowering the Waqf Board and the Waqf council...You are dismantling the system. It is against the principles of the Constitution. I caution the govt that if this law is put through judicial scrutiny then it will definitely be struck down.”

Additionally, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill seeks to rename the act as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Act, 1995.

DMK MP Kanimozhi said that it is a direct violation of Article 30 which deals with minorities to administer their institutions. “This bill targets a particular religious group,” she added.

The Wakf Act, 1995, was established to regulate 'Auqaf' (assets donated and designated as Waqf) by a 'wakif' (a person who dedicates property for purposes recognized by Muslim law as religious or charitable).

The law was last amended in 2013.

Here is what ruling alliance said.. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi launched a sharp critique of the opposition parties for opposing the Bill and further accused them of attempting to mislead certain segments of the community and undermining the image of India.

"We are not targeting anyone. They (Opposition) want to only create an atmosphere. Our minister will explain in detail when he introduces the bill. They want to misguide some people in the community. They are trying to tarnish the image of India. We are one of the best democracies in the world..." said Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

JD(U) MP & Union Minister Rajeev Ranjan noted, “ How is it against Muslims?"

“This law is being made to bring transparency...The opposition is comparing it with temples, they are diverting from the main issue....KC Venugopal (Congress) should explain how thousands of Sikhs were killed…which taxi driver killed Indira Gandhi? Now, they are talking about minorities,” he said.

What is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024? The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was introduced in the Lok Sabha today to amend the Waqf Act, 1995. The bill aims to "effectively address issues" concerning the powers of State Waqf Boards, the registration and survey of Waqf properties, and the removal of encroachments.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Waqf Act provides for the renaming of the Waqf Act, 1995, as the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995It seeks to clearly define “waqf” as waqf by any person practising Islam for at least five years and having ownership of such property and ensure that the creation of Waqf-alal-aulad does not lead to the denial of inheritance rights to women, ANI reported.

The bill also proposes to remove provisions related to "waqf by user," assign the functions of the Survey Commissioner to the Collector or a designated officer of at least Deputy Collector rank for surveying Waqf properties, and ensure a more inclusive composition for the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards, including representation for Muslim women and non-Muslims.

It provides for the representation of Shia, Sunni, Bohra, Agakhani and other backward classes among Muslim communities, streamlining the manner of registration of waqfs through a central portal and database and providing for a detailed procedure for mutation as per revenue laws with due notice to all concerned before recording any property as waqf property.

The bill further seeks to omit section 40 relating to the powers of the Board to decide if a property is waqf property, provide for filing of accounts of waqf by mutawallis to the Board through a central portal for better control over their activities, reform the Tribunal structure with two members and provide for appeals against the orders of the Tribunal to the High Court within a specified period of ninety days.