‘Waqf Amendment Bill against minorities which will disturb peace in country’: Opposition in Lok Sabha

Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi is set to present the party’s arguments during the debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, following its introduction by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The opposition has strongly criticised the bill, labeling it “unconstitutional” and accusing the BJP of trying to “strip away” the rights of Muslims.

Gaurav Gogoi said that the clause-by-clause discussion was not held in the Joint Parliamentary Committee and added that the law is against the Constitution and minorities.

“Clause-by-clause discussion, which should have happened in the JPC, was not done. The government's attitude from day one has been to bring such a law, which is against the Constitution and minorities, which will disturb the peace in the country,” Gogoi said.

amajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav takes jibe at BJP; he said, "The party that calls itself the world's largest party has not yet been able to choose its national president." Replying to him, Union HM Amit Shah said, “All the parties in front of me, their national president, will be chosen by only some family members. We have to choose from 12-13 crore members after a process. So it takes time. In your case, it will not take much time. I am saying that you will remain president for 25 years…”

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi staged a protest against the bill infront of Parliament by wearing black attire and holding a placard that read, “Reject Waqf Bill.”

On the other hand, Kiren Rijiju said that the bill was being opposed for political reasons, and if it was opposed on the basis of logic, there were answers for the same.

Speaking to the media, the Union Minister said, “Today is a historic day, and today the Waqf Amendment Bill will be introduced in the Lok Sabha and this bill is being introduced in the interest of the country. Not only crores of Muslims but the whole country will support it. Those who are opposing it are doing so for political reasons. I will present the facts in the House. And I also want that if someone opposes, they should oppose on the basis of logic and we will also answer them.”

He further said that the bill was being introduced after a lot of thought and preparation.

“When we are bringing such a bill, we have come after a lot of thought and preparation,” Rijiju further added.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be tabled in Parliament on today. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have issued whips to their MPs to ensure their presence in the House.

With the parties in the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc showing no signs of bipartisan consensus building, the outcomes may be decided on the majority numbers on the floor.

(With inputs from ANI)

