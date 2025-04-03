Waqf Amendment Bill row to reach Supreme Court? Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says DMK will file case

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will approach the Supreme Court against the Centre's proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Written By Akriti Anand
Updated3 Apr 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Waqf Amendment Bill: Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, with other leaders ahead of the first Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting of states over the proposed delimitation of parliamentary seats by the Centre, on March 22.(HT_PRINT)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Thursday that his political party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), will approach the Supreme Court against the Centre's proposed Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025.

Advertisement

MK Stalin and DMK MLAs reached the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday, wearing black ribbons in a protest against the Waqf Amendment Bill. The CM said, “The DMK will approach the Supreme Court on this Waqf Amendment Bill.”

Also Read | Waqf Bill LIVE: Kiren Rijiju tables Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha, debate begins

Stalin asserted that the bill was passed at 2 AM in the Lok Sabha despite widespread opposition. He said that most political parties in India opposed the bill.

"Despite the majority political parties' opposition, with the help of some alliance parties, passing the bill by early morning 2 AM is a blow against Indian Democracy and an act to disturb religious things," the Tamil CM was quoted by ANI as saying in the assembly on Thursday.

Also Read | Waqf Bill in Rajya Sabha today LIVE: ‘Property being misused,’ says KirenRijiju

"It is severely condemnable that this bill was passed in Parliament despite much opposition. 232 parliament members voted against it, and 288 members voted in favour of it," he said.

Advertisement

"...This amendment is not just to be opposed but should be fully taken back — that's our view. That's why we have passed a resolution in the assembly," Stalin said.

Also Read | ‘Targeting Muslims’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, RSS over Waqf Bill

Stalin added, "So considering this, today we wore black badges and came to assembly session. From DMK, we will approach the Supreme Court on this Waqf Amendment Bill."

On Wednesday, MK Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Union government to completely withdraw the proposed Waqf Bill 2024.

Also Read | Waqf Bill and Trump’s Tariffs on India are linked, claims THIS Congress leader
Advertisement

Waqf Bill in Parliament

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 after over 12 hours of heated debate, during which members of the INDIA bloc fiercely opposed the legislation while the BJP and its allies strongly supported it.

The House sat beyond midnight to pass the legislation. Speaker Om Birla later announced the division's result: "Subject to correction, Ayes 288, Noes 232. The majority is in favour of the proposal," he said.

Also Read | ‘I am tearing this Bill as this Bill is unconstitutional’: Owaisi on Waqf debate

The Waqf Amendment Bill was tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, April 3. Eight hours have been allocated for the discussion on the bill.

The government introduced the revised bill after incorporating the recommendations of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which examined the legislation introduced in August last year. The bill seeks to amend the Act of 1995 and improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

Advertisement

It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards, improving the registration process and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsPoliticsNewsWaqf Amendment Bill row to reach Supreme Court? Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says DMK will file case
First Published:3 Apr 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App