Why Waqf Bill needs amendment: Key takeaways from Kiren Rijiju’s fiery speech

Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Wednesday, April 2, introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.
Also Read: Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: Kiren Rijiju tables Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha, all eyes on NDA vs INDIA showdown in Parliament
After incorporating changes by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, the bill aims to enhance the administration of Waqf properties, incorporate technology-driven management, address existing complexities, and promote transparency.
Also Read: Waqf Amendment Bill Updates: What to expect? Kiren Rijiju Vs Gaurav Gogoi in Lok Sabha; Amit Shah may intervene
Also Read: Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha today: BJP ally TDP wants Modi Govt to make this KEY change. What’s it?
The bill stipulates that trusts established by Muslims under any law will no longer be classified as Waqf, granting full control over such trusts. It also states that only practising Muslims who have been active for at least five years can dedicate their property to Waqf, reverting to the rules that existed before 2013. Additionally, women must receive their inheritance before making a Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women, and orphans.
Also Read: Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha: A complete guide to controversy, amendments, and NDA vs INDIA showdown
The bill proposes that an officer of at least the collector rank will investigate government properties claimed as Waqf.
In the event of disputes, the final authority will rest with the senior government official to determine whether the property belongs to Waqf or the government, replacing the current system where Waqf tribunals make such decisions.
Also Read: Waqf Amendment Bill: Catholic bishops seek ‘permanent resolution’ for land disputes amid Munambam row
Furthermore, the bill suggests including non-Muslim members in both central and state Waqf boards to promote inclusivity.
The Amendment Bill aims to enhance the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It seeks to address the limitations of the previous Act and improve the efficiency of Waqf boards through reforms like renaming the Act, updating waqf definitions, streamlining the registration process, and incorporating technology to manage waqf records better.
The Waqf Act of 1995, which was established to regulate waqf properties, has faced longstanding criticism for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.