Why Waqf Bill needs amendment: Key takeaways from Kiren Rijiju’s fiery speech

Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, on Wednesday, April 2, introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage.

After incorporating changes by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, the bill aims to enhance the administration of Waqf properties, incorporate technology-driven management, address existing complexities, and promote transparency.

‘We are all Indian’: Here's what Rijiju said “In case we don't bring this bill, the parliament building and airport...were being claimed as waqf properties,” said Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to the opposition in Lok Sabha.

“You tried to mislead people on issues which are not part of Waqf Bill,” he said, adding, “With the JPC recommendations, that we have accepted. We have listened to their good topics, including small amendments.”

“The centralised data and registration process will aid in monitoring and minimizing bureaucratic delays. Auditing will be managed by the state government and the appointment of the board will also fall under the state’s jurisdiction since land is a state subject,” the minister stated. Also Read: Waqf Amendment Bill Updates: What to expect? Kiren Rijiju Vs Gaurav Gogoi in Lok Sabha; Amit Shah may intervene

Rijiju further noted that the unified Waqf management will bring a complete system overhaul. “India possesses the third-largest number of Waqf properties in the world, following the Indian Railways and the Indian Army,” he said.

“The government is not going to interfere in any religious institution. The changes made in the Waqf law by the UPA government had an overriding effect on other statutes; hence, new amendments were required,” Rijiju said amid noisy opposition protests. Also Read: Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha today: BJP ally TDP wants Modi Govt to make this KEY change. What’s it?

Rijiju said that the tribal communities in the country cannot claim Waqf under Schedule 5 and Schedule 6, ensuring the protection of their lands and rights. It is to be further noted that Waqf Boards currently control 8.7 lakh properties spanning 9.4 lakh acres across India with an estimated value of 1.2 lakh crores, according to an official release by Ministry of Minority Affairs. India has the third largest waqf holding in the World after Indian Railways and Indian Army. What is the Waqf Amendment Bill? The bill stipulates that trusts established by Muslims under any law will no longer be classified as Waqf, granting full control over such trusts. It also states that only practising Muslims who have been active for at least five years can dedicate their property to Waqf, reverting to the rules that existed before 2013. Additionally, women must receive their inheritance before making a Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women, and orphans.

The bill proposes that an officer of at least the collector rank will investigate government properties claimed as Waqf.

In the event of disputes, the final authority will rest with the senior government official to determine whether the property belongs to Waqf or the government, replacing the current system where Waqf tribunals make such decisions.

Furthermore, the bill suggests including non-Muslim members in both central and state Waqf boards to promote inclusivity.

The Amendment Bill aims to enhance the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It seeks to address the limitations of the previous Act and improve the efficiency of Waqf boards through reforms like renaming the Act, updating waqf definitions, streamlining the registration process, and incorporating technology to manage waqf records better.

The Waqf Act of 1995, which was established to regulate waqf properties, has faced longstanding criticism for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.