Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha today: BJP ally TDP wants Modi Govt to make this KEY change. What’s it?

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key ally in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), will likely seek one amendment in the Waqf Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today.

The TDP MPs might raise concerns over the provision in the Bill that allows non-Muslims to be on state Waqf Boards. The party wants the government to leave this to the discretion of the respective states, the Indian Express said.

“The party will unanimously demand that representation of non-Muslims in the board be left to the discretion of the respective states,” a TDP source was quoted as saying in an Indian Express report.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led party has issued a whip to its 16 MPs to be present in the Lok Sabha and support the government. The party would support all other amendments to the Bill, including the inclusion of women in Waqf boards, the report said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is all set to re-introduce the reworked Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha today, April 2, amid staunch opposition from the INDIA bloc and prominent Muslim groups, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Both the BJP and the Congress, and their allies, have issued whips to their Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure their presence in the House throughout the day on Wednesday.

TDP leaders, including Andra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, were part of discussions till almost midnight Tuesday, consulting legal experts on the provisions of the Bill and its implications. The TDP MPs were later briefed on what to say in Parliament, the report said.

Muslims are a crucial vote bank for the TDP in Andhra.

With the parties in the ruling BJP-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc showing no signs of bipartisan consensus building, the final outcomes may be decided on the majority numbers on the floor.

Bill to be tabled today The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, will be tabled after the Question Hour on Wednesday for discussion and passage. Following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, which can be extended.

Both the BJP and the Congress have issued three-line whips to their MPs mandating them to be present in Lok Sabha today. In line with the BJP and Congress, their allies have also issued a whip to all their MPs to be present in the Parliament on April 2 and 3.