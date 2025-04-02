Waqf Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha today: Here’s a look at how numbers stack up for NDA, INDIA

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is all set to introduce the reworked Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha today, April 2, amid staunch opposition from the INDIA bloc and prominent Muslim groups, including the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB)

Advertisement

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, and their allies, have issued whips to their Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure their presence in the House throughout the day on Wednesday.

Also Read | Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha today: Explaining the role of a whip in Parliament

With the parties in the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc showing no signs of bipartisan consensus building, the final outcomes may be decided on the majority numbers on the floor.

The bill will be tabled after the Question Hour today for consideration and passing. Following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, which can be extended.

In line with the BJP and Congress, their allies have also issued a whip to all their MPs to be present in the parliament on April 2 and 3.

Advertisement

The opposition has been vocal in its criticism of the Waqf Bill, with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief whip Dharmendra Yadav issuing a 3-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha to be present in the House on April 2 and participate in discussions on the Bill.

Also Read | Muslim body urges secular parties’ MPs to vote against Waqf Bill in Lok Sabha

INDIA bloc floor leaders also held a meeting in Parliament to discuss the strategy over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday. The parties in the bloc unanimously decided to have a full discussion on the Waqf Amendment Bill today and will vote against it in parliament.

The bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha on August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under the leadership of Jagdambika Pal for further consideration.

Advertisement

The Bill was earlier presented in the Lok Sabha on August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under the leadership of BJP MP Jagdambika Pal for further consideration.

What is the Waqf Bill? Last month, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the proposed amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after incorporating changes recommended by the JPC.

The Union Cabinet, it is learnt, incorporated most of the changes recommended JPC. The panel cleared the bill on January 27, adopting all 14 changes proposed by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA members.

The Bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. It seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India.

Advertisement

The government says the bill aims at overcoming the shortcomings of the previous act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of Waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing Waqf records.

The Opposition has called the Bill ‘unconstitutional’, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi alleging that the Bill is intended to snatch away graveyards, khanqahs, and dargahs from Muslims.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has faced criticism over alleged mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.

The NDA numbers The NDA, led by the BJP, holds a secure majority in the Lok Sabha, where 272 votes are required to pass legislation in the 542-member house.

Advertisement

Key allies include Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with 16 MPs, Janata Dal United with 12 MPs, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) with 5 and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 7 MPs. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), the Jana Sena Party (JSP) have two members each

The INDIA bloc numbers Opposition parties have strongly opposed the bill, condemning it as unconstitutional and detrimental to the interests of the Muslim community.

The Congress leads the INDIA bloc's campaign with 99 seats in the Lok Sabha, followed by the Samajwadi Party with 37 seats, TMC with 28, DMK with 22, Shiv Sena (UBT) with 9, NCP-SP with 8, CPIM with 4, RJD with 4, AAP with 3, JMM with 3, IUML with 3, and JK National Conference with 2 seats, apart from 13 others. This brings up INDIA bloc's numbers in Lok Sabha to 235 against the NDA's strong 293.

Advertisement

Asaduddin Owaisi, the lone MP from AIMIM, is also staunchly opposing the bill, though he is not part of the INDIA bloc. Among other non-aligned parties, the YSRCP with 4 MPs has said will oppose the bill.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

The Rajya Sabha Numbers In the Rajya Sabha, which has a strength of 245, the NDA has 125 MPs. With nine berths vacant, the NDA needs the support of 118 MPs — which it has — to ensure that the Bill passes. The NDA numbers in the Rajya Sabha include BJP’s 98, JD(U)’s 4, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)’s 3, and TDP’s 2. The Bill will be taken up by the Upper House following its passage in the Lok Sabha.

AIMPLB appeal The AIMPLB, the apex body of Muslim clerics, on Tuesday, issued a fervent appeal to secular political parties, including the BJP allies, urging them to strongly oppose the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024. The Board has called on MPs to vote against the Bill, to “prevent the BJP's communal agenda”

Advertisement

(With ANI inputs)