The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday remanded AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to four days of Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board money laundering case.

ANI reported that Khan was arrested over allegations related to money laundering involving the purchase of a 1200-square-yard plot valued at ₹36 crore in Okhla. Special Judge Rakesh Syal approved the four-day custody remand requested by the ED, with Khan scheduled to appear in court again on September 6.

The ED had initially sought a 10-day remand.

Khan was brought before the Rouse Avenue Court on Monday following a fresh arrest that day. The court permitted the AAP MLA to have legal consultations, family visits, home-cooked meals, and access to medication during his ED custody. Special Public Prosecutors Manish Jain, Simon Benjamin, and Snehal Sharda represented the ED in the proceedings.

The agency stated that Amanatullah Khan is the primary accused in the case, with the proceeds of crime allegedly laundered through land purchases. A prosecution complaint has already been filed, and four other suspects were arrested earlier, with cognizance taken. Special Public Prosecutor Manish Jain noted that Khan's anticipatory bail was denied and that 14 summons had been issued to him, which he allegedly ignored.

ED said that the property in question was of ₹36 crores but an agreement to sell was fabricated to show that it was of ₹13.4 crores. It was submitted that ₹4 crores were paid and the rest amount was paid through the banking channel.

It was further submitted that another agreement to sell was recovered from the mobile of one of the accused. In this agreement, the consideration price of the property was ₹36 crores. ED said that out of the said amount ₹9 crores were paid through banking channel, ₹27 crores were paid in cash. Accused Amanatullah Khan paid ₹8 crores, and the remaining amount was paid through other accused persons.

The ED also said the diaries of Qausar Imm Siddiqui show financial transactions of high value.

During searches various incriminating evidence were recovered. Hand writing of Qausar Imam Siddiqui has been proved by the FSL. He wrote the diaries in his handwriting.

While seeking remand, ED said that Khan's custody is required as he is the main person behind the case. He needs to be confronted with the material, the ED said.

At the time of arrest accused did not have his phone. He said that he doesn't have a phone, it is difficult to believe. His custody remand is necessary to interrogate him, the SPPs for ED submitted.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari alongwith Rajat Bhardwaj, Kaustubh Khanna appeared for Amanatullah Khan.

Senior counsel for the accused submitted that there is nothing new in the grounds of arrest and grounds to believe. It was also submitted that the accused was granted bail in the CBI and ACB case.

Senior advocate further submitted that the present ED's charge sheet was filed after 6 years of CBI's FIR.

Advocate Rajat Bharadwaj submitted that in the ACB case, a chargesheet has not been filed. In the CBI case, arguments on charges are about to end.

The ED said that the ground of arrest had been handed over to the accused within 24 hours.

The accused has been produced before the court within 24 hours, ED said. The arrest of the accused is in consonance with the law.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari said that the accused was arrested by the CBI on September 16, 2022. The same day this ED's case was registered. The accused was granted bail in the CBI and ACB matters.

Advocate Bhardwaj said that there is no material to show that the accused is connected with the same. He also said that Under section 19 of PMLA, it is for the ED to show that the act of arrest is justified.

In January, The Rouse Avenue court took Cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint (Charge sheet) filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

ED had charge-sheeted four persons Zeeshan Haider his partnership firm Sky Power, Javed Imam Siddiqui, Dawood Nasir, and Qausar Imam Siddiqui.

ED has alleged money laundering in the purchase and sale of ₹36 crore property on the behest of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan.

Special CBI judge Rakesh Syal had taken cognizance of the charge sheet and directed to supply copies of the charge sheet to counsel for the accused.

SPP Manish Jain had submitted that the allegations in predicate offence related to irregularities in Delhi Waqf Board is how the main accused Amanatullah was involved in corrupt practices.

The allegations are that ₹100 crore property was misappropriated and jobs were provided to people in Delhi Waqf Board. There are allegations of Misappropriation and siphoning of of funds.

It was also noted that during the investigation of this PMLA case, the ED reviewed earlier FIRs filed by the CBI, ACB, and Delhi police. The ACB had requested an investigation under PMLA against Amanatullah Khan, both as an MLA and former chairman.

The investigation revealed that properties allegedly acquired with illicit funds were located in Delhi, Telangana, and Uttarakhand. The ACB conducted searches at properties owned or controlled by Hamid Ali Khan and Qausar Imam Siddiqui, where incriminating evidence and illegal weapons were found.

Additionally, three diaries maintained by Qausar Imam Siddiqui were recovered during these searches.

In relation to the recovery of illegal weapons, an FIR was registered at police station Jamia Nagar under section of the Arms Act.

It was also alleged that he purchased properties in the name of his benamidar Zeeshan Haider.

Special Public Prosecutor Jain also revealed that diaries indicate significant transactions between Amanatullah Khan and Javed Imam Siddiqui, including the purchase of a 1200-square-yard plot in Tikona Park, Okhla. This property, acquired for ₹36 crore, was documented in the diaries. Amanatullah reportedly handed over ₹8 crore in cash, while ₹9 crore was paid through bank channels by accused Zeeshan and Dawood Nasir to Javed Imam Siddiqui.

The court inquired about the original owner of the property. SPP Jain responded that Aisha Kanwar, who purchased the plot in 2019, was the original owner, and it was sold to Zeeshan and Dawood in 2021. The ED asserted that the property was acquired at Amanatullah Khan's direction. Additionally, Qausar Imam Siddiqui is identified as the cousin of Javed Imam Siddiqui.