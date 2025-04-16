Waqf Amendment Act SC Hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to hear 73 pleas today at 2 PM

Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court Hearing LIVE:The Supreme Court is set to hear on April 16, a series of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

A total of 73 petitions have been listed for hearing before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice K.V. Viswanathan.

The bench is scheduled to begin hearing the matters at 2 PM on Wednesday.

What is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025?

The objective of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India, according to a release by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

