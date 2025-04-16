Waqf Amendment Act SC Hearing LIVE: Supreme Court to hear 73 pleas today at 2 PM

Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court Hearing LIVE:The Supreme Court is set to hear on April 16, a series of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.
A total of 73 petitions have been listed for hearing before a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice K.V. Viswanathan.
The bench is scheduled to begin hearing the matters at 2 PM on Wednesday.
What is the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025?
The objective of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties. The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India, according to a release by the Ministry of Minority Affairs.
Former TMC MP Ahmed Hasan Imran says, "These protests against the Waqf Amendment Bill are absolutely valid. The entire Muslim population of the country thinks that the Govt has forcefully imposed the Waqf Amendment Bill. No Muslim has supported this bill. No one asked for this bill. The govt wants to take control of all the property of the Waqf. Protests will continue against this..."
In India, several properties fall under Waqf, which include mosques, Eidgahs, dargahs, khanqahs, imambaras, and qabristans (graveyards), among others.
According to the government, the 1995 Act lacked robust mechanisms for regulating Waqf properties, resolving title disputes, and preventing the illegal occupation of Waqf land.
It further highlighted concerns such as the lack of diversity in the composition of Waqf Boards, misuse of power by Mutawallis (caretakers), poor coordination with local revenue departments, and the sweeping authority given to Waqf Boards to claim properties, which often led to disputes and litigation.
Peoples' Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Tuesday accused the ruling National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir of "letting down" the Muslims of the country by not raising its voice against the Waqf Amendment Act.
"Farooq Abdullah should tell us why his party did not bring a resolution in the assembly against the Waqf Bill even though J-K is the only Muslim majority state in India. (PTI)
The Union Minister for Minority Affairs said that the intention of the Union government was to ensure that in India there is no provision for anybody to "forcefully and unilaterally" take away someone's land, ANI reported.
He said that the Waqf law was amended as certain provisions in it gave "unprecedented power and authority to the Waqf Boards".
"This is not targeted at Muslim community. it is to correct mistakes of the past," he said.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India.
"We strongly reject the motivated and baseless comments made by Pakistan on the Waqf Amendment Act enacted by the Parliament of India. Pakistan has no locus standi to comment on a matter that is internal to India. Pakistan would do better to look at its own abysmal record when it comes to protecting the rights of minorities, instead of preaching to others," Jaiswal said.
On hearing in pleas filed in Supreme Court against WaqfAmendmentAct, Congress national spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil says, "These are unconstitutional amendments...This is an attempt to grab land anyhow. It is Waqf land today, it will be churches' land tomorrow, they have already interfered with temples and mutts...All the lies that were said through this Bill and the attempts to mislead, people have noticed this Hindu-Muslim politics and they have understood...So, out of fear, attempts have been made to scare Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Congress. They should understand that nobody is going to be scared of this." (ANI)
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty said, "We are confident. The Supreme Court is taking up the matter. We have given our petition, and senior Advocate Kapil Sibal is appearing. It (the Waqf Amendment Act) is against the Constitution. That is what we believe."
He mentioned that the matter is now with the Supreme Court, and senior advocate Kapil Sibal is representing their petition.