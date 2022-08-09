War game finds US, Taiwan can defend against a Chinese invasion5 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 06:56 PM IST
All sides would pay a heavy price if ever there were a military conflict over the island
WASHINGTON : In the first three weeks after invading Taiwan, China sank two multibillion-dollar US aircraft carriers, attacked American bases across Japan and on Guam, and destroyed hundreds of advanced U.S. jet fighters.