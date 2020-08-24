War of words breaks out at key CWC meet

Following details of a letter by 23 Congress leaders came to public domain, first reported by The Indian Express on Sunday, support has grown from top leaders of the party for the Gandhi family. Three Congress chief ministers—Captain Amarinder Singh of Punjab, Ashok Gehlot of Rajasthan and Bhupesh Baghel of Chhattisgarh—along with senior party functionaries and lawmakers on Sunday took a public stand in favour of the Gandhi family continuing to lead the party and asked for former chief Rahul Gandhi to return to the top post.