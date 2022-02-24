War on Ukraine ends Europe’s dream of Russia as a friend

“In some countries, there was a fundamental misreading of Russia that lingered on for a very long time," said Nathalie Tocci, director of the Institute of International Affairs in Rome. “It was more than just the economic and energy relationship. The idea that Russia is a great country, that Europe can only have security with Russia and not against it, and that Russia was historically wronged after the end of the Cold War—which is the Russian narrative—have had quite a resonance in parts of the European establishment."