War thrust this Ukrainian psychiatric hospital onto the front lines

Ukraine has been slower to move away from the large-scale use of such residential institutions than the West, where there is greater emphasis on caring in the community. At the start of the year, Ukraine had 193 residential institutions for people with mental and intellectual disabilities, with 32,300 places for adults and children, according to Irina Pinchuk, director of the Institute of Psychiatry at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.