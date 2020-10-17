Was anything done for women apart from putting wife on CM chair: Nitish to Lalu

Prasad spent long time in prison and in his absence Rabri Devi continued to hold CM post. Her chief ministerial tenure even exceeds that of Prasad's seven years. Nitish Kumar as leader of the NDA had thrown the RJD out of power in November 2005 and since then he is at the helm of the state affairs. Like in the past, Kumar, who has been declared the NDA face in the polls, kept his focus on the RJD which is spearheading Grand Alliance and continued to attack his main political rival Lalu Prasad, spending time in Ranchi jail after conviction in four cases of fodder scam. Kumar is keeping his campaign narrative around "15 years vs 15 years", appealing voters to compare performance of the NDA and the RJD regimes that spent an equal amount of 15 years.