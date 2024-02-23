‘Was asked to shed 10 kilos to meet Rahul Gandhi’, says Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique
Zeeshan Siddique has been removed as the president of the Congress party's Mumbai youth wing, days after his father quit the party and joined the NCP led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Zeeshan Siddique, who was recently removed from the post of Mumbai Youth Congress president, said he faced a bizarre challenge in his quest to meet former Congress party chief Rahul Gandhi-- a weight loss programme
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message