‘Was my duty to send tourists back safely, couldn’t do it’: Omar Abdullah on Pahalgam terror attack

Speaking about the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said, “As the host, it was my responsibility to ensure the tourists returned safely. Unfortunately, I was unable to do so.”

The Pahalgam attack is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken decisive actions against Pakistan for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism.

An emotional Abdullah, addressing a special session at the J&K legislative Assembly, said that he did not know how he should apologise to the families of the victims of the attack.

As reported by PTI, Omar Abdullah said, “Mere paas alfaaz nahi the ki kya keh ke unke gharwalon se maafi mangu. Ye jaante hue ki Jammu Kashmir ki security, Jammu Kashmir ke logon ki chuni hui hukoomat ki zimmedari nahi hai. Maine inlogon ko daawat di thi yahan aane ke liye. Mezbaan hote hue meri zimmedari thi ki sahi salamat unko wapas bhejun, nahin bhej paya. Aur, maafi maangne ke alfaaz nahi the. Kya kehta unko? Un chote bachhe ko jinhoune apne valid ko khoon mein lapeta hua paya; Un Navy officer ki vidhwa ko jinko shadi huye hi chand din hue the. (I do not have the words to apologise to their families. Despite knowing that the security of Jammu and Kashmir and the welfare of its people is not the responsibility of the elected government of Jammu and Kashmir, I had invited these people here. As the host, it was my responsibility to ensure their safe return, but I could not send them back safely. And there were no words to ask for forgiveness. What could I say to them? To that little child who found his father covered in blood; to the widow of the Navy officer, who had been married just a few days ago).”

He further said, "From north to south and from east to west... from Arunachal to Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir to Kerala... the entire country has been affected by this attack. We have witnessed several attacks. We have seen attacks on the Amarnath Yatra camp and attacks in several villages of Doda. We have seen attacks on villages of Kashmiri Pandits, and Sardars (Sikhs). However, there was a time in between... this attack is Baisaran... such a big attack on civilians has happened after 21 years. We were thinking that these attacks were now part of our past."

The J&K chief minister said he would still demand statehood for the region, but not at this very moment when the country still mourns the loss of the 26 people.

"I will not use this moment to demand statehood. After Pahalgam, with what face can I ask for statehood for Jammu and Kashmir? Meri kya itni sasti siyasat hai? We have talked about statehood in the past and will do so in the future too, but it will be shameful on my part if I go and tell the central government that 26 people have died; now give me statehood," Omar Abdullah said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution expressing shock and sorrow over the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The resolution vowed to fight resolutely against the malicious efforts to disrupt communal harmony and hinder progress in the region, PTI reported.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution during a special session of the Assembly, which began with members observing a two-minute silence to honour the victims of the tragedy that occurred last week.