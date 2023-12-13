Was ordinary smoke… to sensationalise’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is likely to write to the home ministry seeking a security review of Parliament after two persons jumped into the lower house chamber from the public gallery on Wednesday and opened smoke canisters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OmBirla conveyed this to leaders of political parties at a meeting convened to discuss the incident in Lok Sabha when Zero Hour submissions were being made by members, parliamentary sources said.

The yellow smoke released by the two intruders in the Lok Sabha moments before they were caught by parliamentarians and security personnel on Wednesday was "ordinary smoke" and meant to sensationalise the incident, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said.

"The Lok Sabha is conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. The Delhi Police has also been issued necessary instructions," Birla said at 2pm.

Birla lauded the Lok Sabha members, security personnel, chamber staff, and marshals for rising to the occasion and capturing the perpetrators.

He said in 2001 too central paramilitary forces and other security had made collective efforts and prevented a terror attack on Parliament.

"The incident is a matter of concern and we are carrying out a high-level inquiry into this incident. The future course of action will be decided as per the findings of the probe," Birla said when the House re-assembled at 4 pm.

He said a comprehensive review will be carried out of the existing security system in Parliament.

"This has also been sought by members of parliament. What all improvement can be done in the security measure will be assessed after discussing it matter with members," Birla said.

"The security will be further strengthened in consultations with the members, I will be discussing the matter with leaders of all political parties," the Speaker said. He adjourned the proceedings for the day around 4 pm.

