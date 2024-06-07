Was 2024 Lok Sabha polls Shashi Tharoor's last electoral stint? Congress leader says...
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said he has done his very best for the constituents and will continue doing so, but believes that ‘there are ways of serving in public life’ without having to contest for the Lok Sabha.
The four-time parliamentarian and senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday said he “does not see himself" contesting another Lok Sabha elections, if they take place five years down the line, because the Thiruvananthapuram MP believes that one needs to know when to step aside for the younger blood to come in.