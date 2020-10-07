Anti-smog guns have been deployed at large construction sites in the national capital as part of the measures being taken to control pollution.

Delhi’s air quality entered the poor zone today for first time since June this year. The air quality index (AQI) reading at 10 am was 207 (in the poor zone), as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

#WATCH: Anti-smog guns deployed at large construction sites in Delhi as part of measures being taken to control pollution.



Air Quality Index (AQI) at 260 in Anand Vihar & at 238 in Rohini; both in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee data, as of 11 am. pic.twitter.com/iIzpI6I8pr — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government's first target is to reduce pollution due to dust and around 39 sites have been identified where anti-smog guns will be used.

"Our first target is to reduce pollution due to dust, for which we have released guidelines. Anti-smog guns are being used at large construction sites, around 39 sites have been identified for the same," Rai told ANI.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inspected centre where a solution to turn stubble into manure is being prepared at Najafgarh. "In Delhi, farmers will no longer need to burn stubble. To convert stubble into fertilizer using bio-decomposer technology, Delhi government has started preparing solution on a large scale. Inspected the centre at Najafgarh and spoke to the scientists and farmers of Pusa Institute present there," Kejriwal tweeted.

दिल्ली में अब किसानों को पराली जलाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी। बायो-डिकंपोज़र तकनीक से पराली को खाद में बदलने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने बड़े स्तर पर घोल बनाने का काम शुरू कर दिया है



नजफगढ़ स्थित केंद्र का निरीक्षण किया और वहाँ मौजूद पूसा इंस्टीट्यूट के वैज्ञानिकों और किसानों से बात की। pic.twitter.com/jGCGqGNeiC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 6, 2020

On Monday, the Delhi CM had launched the anti-pollution campaign for a clean and green Delhi. Launching the anti-air pollution campaign, Kejriwal had said that the polluted air can be life threatening this year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that all the states will conduct the trials of a decomposer, developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Pusa Institute to deal with the issue of stubble burning.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via