Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inspected centre where a solution to turn stubble into manure is being prepared at Najafgarh. "In Delhi, farmers will no longer need to burn stubble. To convert stubble into fertilizer using bio-decomposer technology, Delhi government has started preparing solution on a large scale. Inspected the centre at Najafgarh and spoke to the scientists and farmers of Pusa Institute present there," Kejriwal tweeted.