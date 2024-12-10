Arvind Kejriwal has lunch at auto driver’s house, announces 5 ‘latest guarantees’ ahead of Delhi polls | WATCH

Kejriwal promises insurance cover of up to 10 lakh for auto drivers, funds for daughters' weddings, and biannual uniform allowances. The government will also support coaching for drivers' children and relaunch the Pucho App.

Updated10 Dec 2024, 04:00 PM IST
Kejriwal Announces 5 New Guarantees for Auto Drivers Ahead of Delhi Elections

Ahead of Delhi polls, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s announced 5 latest guarantee for auto drivers, including up to 10 lakh insurance, 1 lakh for daughters' weddings and support for children's education. 

Check here the ‘5 latest guarantee for auto drivers’

  •  All auto drivers to get an insurance cover of upto 10 lakh
  • Fund of 1 lakh to be given for every auto driver’s daughter’s wedding
  • 2500 biannually for uniform of all auto drivers
  • ⁠Kejriwal Govt to also look into coaching classes for auto drivers’ kids
  • He also annouced that ‘Pucho App’ to be relaunched

Speaking about the same, Kejriwal said, "Yesterday, I had a meeting with auto drivers at my home. Today, I had come to have lunch at Navneet's (auto driver) home. I want to make five announcements for auto drivers. In February (2025), when we will come to power again, then we will implement these five announcements."

“First, the government will give 1 lakh for the marriage of daughter of all auto drivers. Second, the government will provide 2,500 on Diwali and Holi for uniforms. Third, the government will provide life insurance worth 10 lakh and accident insurance worth 5 lakh…,” he added.

