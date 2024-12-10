Arvind Kejriwal has lunch at auto driver’s house, announces 5 ‘latest guarantees’ ahead of Delhi polls | WATCH

Check here the ‘5 latest guarantee for auto drivers’

All auto drivers to get an insurance cover of upto ₹ 10 lakh

Fund of ₹ 1 lakh to be given for every auto driver's daughter's wedding

₹ 2500 biannually for uniform of all auto drivers

Kejriwal Govt to also look into coaching classes for auto drivers' kids

He also annouced that ‘Pucho App’ to be relaunched

Speaking about the same, Kejriwal said, "Yesterday, I had a meeting with auto drivers at my home. Today, I had come to have lunch at Navneet's (auto driver) home. I want to make five announcements for auto drivers. In February (2025), when we will come to power again, then we will implement these five announcements."