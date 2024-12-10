Arvind Kejriwal has lunch at auto driver’s house, announces 5 ‘latest guarantees’ ahead of Delhi polls | WATCH

Ahead of Delhi polls, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal’s announced 5 latest guarantee for auto drivers, including up to ₹10 lakh insurance, ₹1 lakh for daughters' weddings and support for children's education.
Speaking about the same, Kejriwal said, "Yesterday, I had a meeting with auto drivers at my home. Today, I had come to have lunch at Navneet's (auto driver) home. I want to make five announcements for auto drivers. In February (2025), when we will come to power again, then we will implement these five announcements."
“First, the government will give ₹1 lakh for the marriage of daughter of all auto drivers. Second, the government will provide ₹2,500 on Diwali and Holi for uniforms. Third, the government will provide life insurance worth ₹10 lakh and accident insurance worth ₹5 lakh…,” he added.