Watch: BJP’s ‘Mai Hi Dulha Hun' jibe at INDIA bloc’s ‘infighting’ as Lok Sabha elections loom
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The 2.23-minute-long video tries to send out a message that all leaders in the INDIA bloc project themselves as contenders, with no consensus on one common face to lead the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the upcoming elections
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a video taking a jibe at the Opposition INDIA bloc’s ‘infighting’ over a common face for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.
