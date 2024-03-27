The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released a video taking a jibe at the Opposition INDIA bloc’s ‘infighting’ over a common face for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 .

The saffron party shared the video, titled, ‘INDIA Alliance Mein Fight, Main Hi Dulha Hun Right,' on its X handle on March 26. The 2.23-minute-long video tries to send a message that leaders in the INDIA bloc consider themselves contenders with no consensus on one common face to lead the fight against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP in the upcoming elections.

The video depicts a fictitious situation where prominent figures of the opposition have gathered for a meeting regarding marriage, with a woman dressed as a bride. Seated in the centre, Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi leads the conversation about the marriage with the bride, who seems perplexed by so many contenders.

In addition to Rahul Gandhi, the characters in the video closely resemble leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, his father Lalu Prasad Yadav, among others. As the meeting progresses, tensions rise, leading to a physical fight among the leaders.

“Do you think they can select a groom? How can they choose a Prime Minister? Abki baar 400 paar," the video says towards the end.

"Abki Baar 400 Par" is a slogan coined by the PM Modi-led BJP, which aims to secure 400 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. The BJP's target is 370 seats.

The INDIA bloc is an amalgamation of opposition political parties who have come together to challenge PM Modi-led BJP in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, too, the BJP had been mocking the INDIA bloc for its ‘infighting’ over projecting a common face. At the bloc’s first meeting in Patna in June, the BJP had put out posters of the baraat without dulha (gathering without a face). At the end of the meeting, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav had advised Rahul Gandhi to become a groom amid BJP's 'kaun hai 2024 ka dulha' jibe. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had hosted the first INDIA meeting at his residence in Patna, has since joined the NDA.

The BJP has since been highlighting the opposition alliance’s dilemma regarding choosing a Prime Ministerial candidate. In one of the meetings, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee suggested the name of Malikarjun Kharge as the Prime Ministerial candidate. Kharge, however, refused saying such decisions can only be taken after a mandate.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin on April 19. The results will be announced on June 4.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha polls were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The result, declared on May 23, saw a landslide victory for the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 303 seats in the 543-member House.

