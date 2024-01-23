Watch: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is ‘Ravan’, says Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah, explains why
Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah responded to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma calling Rahul Gandhi 'Ravan' by calling Sarma 'Ravan' in return.
Assam Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah has reacted to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier calling Rahul Gandhi “Ravan". Borah has called CM Sarma ‘Ravan’ in return.
“Rahul-ji’s name is not there in any corruption charges. So, who is Ravana here?" Borah added while seemingly hinting at the PPE kits scam during the coronavirus pandemic.
Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Sarma warns ‘2 bad elements will be arrested after…' as Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra reaches Majuli
In 2020, JCB Industries, owned by Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, received an urgent work order. This was for supplying PPE kits. Each kit was priced at ₹990. At that time, Sarma led the Assam health department.
Bhupen Kumar Borah also spoke about an incident in Tinsukia where Damini Praja, a young girl from tea estates, had allegedly been raped by a BJP worker. Borah then alleged that the girl’s mother died by suicide after the saffron party and the police had come together to threaten her.
Also Read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's tit-for-tat answer for Rahul Gandhi's ‘corrupt CM’ comment: ‘Congress' Gandhi family is…’
“Women in Assam, when compared to women in the entire country, are the most unsafe. Women are unsafe when there is Ravan around," he added while apparently calling the Assam CM “Ravan".
What Himanta Biswa Sarma said
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was asked about Rahul Gandhi on January 22 as the Ram Mandir inauguration took place in Ayodhya.
Also Read: Ram Mandir ceremony: Assam CM Himanta Biswa attacks Congress for declining invitation
"Why are you talking about Ravan today? At least, talk about Ram today. We have the opportunity to talk about Ram after 500 years. We should only talk about him and not about Ravan," he said.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!