Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee alleged that colour containing 'harmful chemicals' was thrown on her face at an event in West Bengal's Hooghly on Saturday as the state voted in the first phase of the assembly polls.

"A coarse substance was thrown at me. When I looked up to see who threw it, I saw 3-4 people wearing TMC badge standing nearby, they did it," Chatterjee told reporters,.

Chatterjee is contesting from Chinsurah Assembly seat Hoogly district in state Assembly elections.

A clip was shared by BJP Bengal on Twitter. The BJP alleged that the attack was carried out allegedly by Trinamool Congress "goons".

"TMC goons led by GP Pradhan Bidyut Biswas, Kodalia No. 2, attacked Locket Chatterjee, a BJP candidate from Chinsurah Assembly," read their caption.

"The 'khela' of hatred, violence & harassment will be put to an end soon. This cowardly ‘khela’ of harassing women is triggered by the fear of defeat!," the tweet read.

Here's the video:

Chatterjee said she was campaigning in Kodalia where she came across a Holi function. "It was a beautiful event where women and children were singing," she said.

"I went to them after they called me. They said they wanted to play Holi with me but because of corona, I advised them to only put a bindi with the colour. In the meantime, two men, who were standing in front of the women, said we will definitely put colour on you. I thought they were part of the group," Locket Chatterjee said.

She said that the two men went away, adding that a coarse substance was then thrown at her face moments later.

Locket Chatterjee said that while her specs helped in preventing some of the coarse substance from entering her eyes, some of it managed to cause an extreme burning sensation in her right eye.

"When I looked up to see who threw it on me, I saw 3-4 people wearing Trinamool badge standing at a distance. I figured that they were the ones who threw it on me," Chatterjee added.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79% voter turnout on Saturday.

30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

