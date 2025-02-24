Delhi Assembly: BJP MLA Vijender Gupta, who was a top contender for the post of Delhi Chief Minister, was elected as the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly on Monday, February 24.

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, accompanied Vijender Gupta to the chair.

The motions were seconded by ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Parvesh Verma.

The election was conducted by Arvinder Singh Lovely, the protem speaker, reported ANI.

Vijender Gupta's promises Vijender Gupta, a three-time MLA from the Rohini constituency had previously stated that soon after being elected as the Speaker, he would prioritise the tabling of 14 CAG reports that were allegedly withheld by the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“I am very much thankful to the party for giving me this responsibility of Delhi Assembly's Speaker. I will discharge this responsibility effectively,” newswire PTI quoted Vijender Gupta as saying.

Vijender Gupta, who has served as the Leader of Opposition during AAP's tenure, had been dragged out of the Assembly multiple times in the past.

After the selection, Leader of the Opposition and AAP MLA Atishi claimed that the photos of Baba Saheb Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh had been removed from the Chief Minister’s Office following the election. "This reflects the BJP's anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh stance," she said.

When AAP was in power in Delhi, it had placed photos of both B.R. Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in all major Delhi government offices.

Vijender Gupta responded by criticising Atishi's remarks, stating that the Opposition would have every opportunity to speak. However, if they behaved unruly, the ruling party would not tolerate it.

“If the opposition doesn't behave properly, I will be forced to give a first warning. If you're not seated, we will not take it lightly. I request you not to disrupt the peace of the first Assembly session on the very first day,” said Vijender Gupta, reported The Hindu.

‘Attitude of the Opposition irresponsible’ After the first day of the Delhi Assembly concluded, Vijender Gupta alleged that the opposition did not allow their own members to speak.

“The attitude of the opposition was irresponsible. They did not allow their own members to speak... I think this has disregarded the parliamentary system,” Vijender Gupta told ANI.

