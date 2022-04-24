Watch for this week: Covid surge, auto earnings

The US is set to release its GDP growth data for the March-ended quarter on Thursday. The economy had grown 6.9% sequentially in the December quarter, but is likely to have put up a poor show this time as high inflation and the war between Russia and Ukraine have taken a toll. Some forecasters predict that the growth rate could fall to as much as 0.5%. A big part of the dim projections could be attributed to the waning effect of the inventory build-up by companies, seen ahead of the winter holidays in the previous quarter. Inflation also surged to a 40-year high during the quarter, prompting the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. The higher prices will weigh heavily on consumer spending. Exports may weaken as supply chains are disrupted by the Ukraine war, say analysts.