Watch: ‘Go and check my balance sheet in CBI office…,’ says Akhilesh Yadav in response to a question about his income

A question about his income miffed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav during an event in the national capital on Thursday.

In response, Yadav asked the person in the audience—who wanted to know ‘change in his family’s income during his political career’—to, instead, go to the offices of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax for an answer to the question.

“You want to know my income? Ki meri income pehle kya thi aur aaj kya hai (You wanted to know what was my income earlier and how much is it today?), let me answer you," said Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav was speaking at an event 'Swadesh Conclave 2024', organised by a news channel at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.

"..Main 20 saal se jyade CBI ki jaanch me raha hun (I have been under CBI inquiry for more than 20 years). So if you want to check my balance sheet go to CBI office, go to in come tax office. Do not bullshit here,” said a visibly miffed Yadav.

Yadav is being probed in many cases by CBI including the 2007 disproportionate assets case against him and his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav. In February 2024, the CBI summoned Yadav in an illegal mining case, a separate case, as a witness. The case concerned the issuance of mining leases in alleged violation of the e-tendering process. The Allahabad High Court had ordered the probe.

Yadav, the Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament (MP) from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, had declared assets worth ₹ 26.34 crore in his affidavit in the 2024 general elections. His wife, Dimple Yadav, the MP from Mainpuri, had declared assets worth over ₹ 15 crore in the affidavit. Overall, the couple has declared wealth of about ₹ 41 crore, in their election affidavits.