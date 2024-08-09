Watch: ‘Go and check my balance sheet in CBI office…,’ says Akhilesh Yadav in response to a question about his income

  • Akhilesh Yadav was speaking at a news channel's event, 'Swadesh Conclave 2024,' at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi when someone in the audience wanted to know about the ‘change in his family’s income during his political career.’

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated9 Aug 2024, 07:42 AM IST
A question about his income miffed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav during an event in the national capital on Thursday.

In response, Yadav asked the person in the audience—who wanted to know ‘change in his family’s income during his political career’—to, instead, go to the offices of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Income Tax for an answer to the question.

Also Read | ‘Password of Delhi’s Wi-Fi,’: Akhilesh Yadav attacks UP BJP amid rift rumours

“You want to know my income? Ki meri income pehle kya thi aur aaj kya hai (You wanted to know what was my income earlier and how much is it today?), let me answer you," said Yadav, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav was speaking at an event 'Swadesh Conclave 2024', organised by a news channel at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi.

"..Main 20 saal se jyade CBI ki jaanch me raha hun (I have been under CBI inquiry for more than 20 years). So if you want to check my balance sheet go to CBI office, go to in come tax office. Do not bullshit here,” said a visibly miffed Yadav.

Yadav is being probed in many cases by CBI including the 2007 disproportionate assets case against him and his late father Mulayam Singh Yadav. In February 2024, the CBI summoned Yadav in an illegal mining case, a separate case, as a witness. The case concerned the issuance of mining leases in alleged violation of the e-tendering process. The Allahabad High Court had ordered the probe.

Also Read | ‘Sochi samjhi rajneeti,’ says Akhilesh Yadav on Waqf Bill; Amit Shah slams

Yadav, the Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament (MP) from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh, had declared assets worth 26.34 crore in his affidavit in the 2024 general elections. His wife, Dimple Yadav, the MP from Mainpuri, had declared assets worth over 15 crore in the affidavit. Overall, the couple has declared wealth of about 41 crore, in their election affidavits.

Without taking names, the SP chief asked the person to inquire about the income of Prime Minister Narendra Modi too. “Kabhi income unki bhi puchlena jo yeh kehte rahe hon ki main jhola lekar ke chala jaunga.(Ask about the income of that person too who has been saying that he will leave with his bag,) Yadav quipped.

First Published:9 Aug 2024, 07:42 AM IST
