West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday filed her nomination for Bhabanipur assembly seat by-polls. The TMC chief will be pitted against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and Left Front's Srijib Biswas.

The by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on 30 September, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The counting of votes will be on 3 October.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, making way for CM Banerjee to contest from Bhabanipur seat.

The West Bengal CM, who lost the election in Nandigram, has to win this by-poll to retain the chief minister's post.

CM Banerjee, while addressing the TMC workers' convention in Chetla on Wednesday, confirmed that she would file her nomination for the Bhabanipur assembly by-election on 10 September.

#WATCH West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee files nomination for by-polls to Bhabhanipur seat



BJP and CPI-M have fielded Priyanka Tibrewal and Srijib Biswas respectively against the CM pic.twitter.com/LSvB1Zdfyk — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2021

CM Banerjee is a resident of Bhabanipur and had won the seat twice in 2011 and 2016.

The TMC supremo has expressed her displeasure regarding the Assembly poll timings and phases once again.

Speaking on this, she said, "Only God knows the way polls were held in 2021. Centre lied, still couldn't beat me. There was a conspiracy behind an attack on me in Nandigram. Thousand goons from outside came to mislead about Bengal."

Amid the ongoing political tensions between BJP and TMC in Bengal, the announcement by the poll body has again compelled both the main parties to initiate debate for the by-polls.

Meanwhile, the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the districts, in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency is going for election.

