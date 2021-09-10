1 min read.Updated: 10 Sep 2021, 02:40 PM ISTMeghna Sen
According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on September 30
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday filed her nomination for Bhabanipur assembly seat by-polls. The TMC chief will be pitted against BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal and Left Front's Srijib Biswas.
The by-election in Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency in West Bengal will be held on 30 September, as per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI).
The TMC supremo has expressed her displeasure regarding the Assembly poll timings and phases once again.
Speaking on this, she said, "Only God knows the way polls were held in 2021. Centre lied, still couldn't beat me. There was a conspiracy behind an attack on me in Nandigram. Thousand goons from outside came to mislead about Bengal."
Amid the ongoing political tensions between BJP and TMC in Bengal, the announcement by the poll body has again compelled both the main parties to initiate debate for the by-polls.
Meanwhile, the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the districts, in which the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency is going for election.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!