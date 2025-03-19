Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Pradeep Purohit has claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his previous birth, was Maratha king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Purohit, speaking in the Parliament on March 17, recounted an encounter with a saint who told him that PM Modi was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his past life.

The MP from Bargarh in Assam asserted that “PM Modi is indeed Shivaji Maharaj, who has reincarnated to lead the country towards becoming the world's most developed nation.”

The second part of Budget session of Parliament which started on March 10 will run till April 4.

Shivaji was an Indian ruler and a member of the Bhonsle dynasty. Shivaji carved out his own independent kingdom from the Sultanate of Bijapur that formed the genesis of the Maratha Confederacy. In 1674, he was formally crowned the Chhatrapati of his realm at Raigad Fort.

Purohit's remarks come amid a row over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb and resulting violence in Nagpur. Violence erupted on Monday (March 17) night, in Nagpur and curfew has been imposed in several areas of the city after a protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb triggered violence during which several houses and vehicles were vandalised, officials said on March 18, the report added.

Purohit's remarks did not go well with Congress leaders and netizens, who criticised him and called them an insult to the legacy and greatness of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad said Purohot insulted Shivaji Maharaj by drawing parallels with Prime Minister Modi.

Planned Conspiracy “A planned conspiracy is being hatched by the BJP leadership to repeatedly insult Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the adored deity of a united India and the king of the raiyats, and to hurt the reputation of Shiva lovers in Maharashtra and around the world,” she said. Varsha is the Congress MP from Mumbai North Central.

PM Modi is indeed Shivaji Maharaj, who has reincarnated to lead the country towards becoming the world's most developed nation.

These shameless sycophants of BJP need to be controlled.