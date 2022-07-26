Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders detained during protest march

Watch: Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders detained during protest march

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
2 min read . 02:30 PM IST

The Congress leaders were detained during a protest march against ED probe against party president Sonia Gandhi in connection with the National Herald-money laundering case

Several Congress leaders including former party president Rahul Gandhi were detained during the party's protest march against the ED probe against Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Shaktisinh Gohil and KC Venugopal can be seen among other leaders who have been detained.

According to the agency, they have been kept at the Kingsway Police camp post detention.

Watch the video here:

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi for the second round of questioning in connection with the National Herald-money laundering case.

As part of the protest, Congress MPs marched from the Gandhi Statue on the Parliament premises towards Vijay Chowk, during which several of them, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ranjeet Ranjan, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi and K Suresh were detained during the march.

Before being detained, Rahul said discussions are not allowed inside Parliament, while MPs are arrested out for protesting

The Congress leadership has planned a ‘satyagrahs’ (peaceful protests) across the national capital and elsewhere in protest against the interrogation. The Delhi Police has denied the party permission to agitate at the Raj Ghat and imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the area.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied their mother to the ED office. Rahul Gandhi has been questioned extensively in the same case recently.

On Thursday, Congress leaders had staged protests outside ED offices across the country.

Several Congress MPs including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and several workers were detained by the Delhi Police for demonstrations against the questioning of the party chief.

Senior leaders including P Chidambaram, Ajay Maken, Manickam Tagore, KC Venugopal, Adhir Ranjan Chaudhry, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot, and Harish Rawat. Ashok Gehlot, K Suresh were among those detained.

They were later released. Congress workers in Nagpur were also detained in the wake of the protest. The protest by the Congress turned violent in Bengaluru as the Youth Congress workers allegedly set a car on fire, in front of ED office.

In the first round of questioning, Gandhi had appeared before the ED on 21 July where she was grilled for nearly two hours.

