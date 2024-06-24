Watch | Rahul Gandhi shows copy of Constitution as PM Modi takes oath as member of 18th Lok Sabha: 'Our message is…'
Rahul Gandhi showed a copy of the Constitution to PM Modi during Lok Sabha session. Other leaders also held copies and raised slogans to save democracy.
As the 18th Lok Sabha Session began today i.e. on 24 June, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi showed a copy of the Constitution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he came to take oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha. The video of the incident is now going viral on social media.