Watch Video: 'Character like Lord Ram, intelligence like Krishna': BJP MLC's fiery praise for CM Devendra Fadnavis

Watch Video: BJP MLC Parinay Fuke likened Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to revered Hindu deities, attributing him with divine qualities. 

Published17 Jul 2025, 06:51 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Parinay Fuke
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Parinay Fuke

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Parinay Fuke has praised Devendra Fadnavis and said that the Maharashtra Chief Minister has a character like that of Lord Ram and intelligence like that of Lord Krishna.

Speaking in the legislative council on July 16, Fuke said Fadnavis has taken Maharashtra to new heights of development and made it a number one state.

"We sing hymns to him because he is like God to us. I don't know if Devendra Fadnavis is God but he is a godly person," Fuke is heard saying in the video that he shared on his X handle.

Fuke is a member of the Legislative Council (MLC), which represents Bhandara & Gondia.

"He (Fadnavis) has a character like that of Lord Shri Ram, intelligence like Krishna, tolerance like Mahadev with the capacity to digest poison, brilliance like theSun and calmness like the Moon," Fuke added. BJP leaders praise Fadnavis to express their gratitude, he added.

Who is Parinay Fuke?

Fuke is a BJP leader from Nagpur and has been the vice president of the BJP in the city, besides being a corporator multiple times. Fadnavis is also from Nagpur.

He was also a minister in the previous Fadnavis government and held the PWD portfolio. Fuke has been an MLC since December 2016. He also contested the Maharashtra assembly polls in 2019 but lost.

(With PTI inputs)

